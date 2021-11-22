A cold start to the week; rain for Thanksgiving

It’s a very chilly start to Thanksgiving week. We hit our coldest temperature of the season, so far, Monday morning (25° in Indianapolis). Wind chill temperatures have dropped into the teens for many locations. You’ll want the heavier coat as you’re headed out today. Although we will have a lot of sunshine throughout the day, cool northwesterly winds will keep temperatures well below average for this time of year. Highs this afternoon will only reach the mid and upper 30s.

Clear skies this evening will allow temperatures to drop even farther by Tuesday morning as we start the day in the low 20s.

Winds will shift out of the south midweek and bring us a brief warmup. We keep the dry weather going through Wednesday here at home as temperatures rise to the low and mid 50s. However, that’s a busy travel day ahead of the holiday. For those of you driving to nearby states in the region, you should have no problem with the weather as long as you don’t wait until too late in the day.

By Wednesday evening, showers will develop to our west and spread east, into Indiana, by Thanksgiving morning. Here at home, Thanksgiving will be a wet one. A cold front sliding through the state will bring showers out ahead of it, and colder air behind it as we close the week.