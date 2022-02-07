A cold start to the week but warmer, brighter days ahead

Happy Monday! Today will be the coldest day of the week. More clouds around today and a cold front that is passing this morning will keep temperatures steady, in the mid 20s, from the morning through the afternoon.

We can’t completely rule out isolated areas of freezing fog or drizzle early this morning, that would create icy conditions. However, it’s more likely that any precipitation seen today comes in the form of flurries.

Tuesday will be a better day with more sunshine around and temperatures nearing 40°. Both the sunshine and above freezing temperatures will greatly aid in melting the snow pack around central Indiana.

We keep the warmth around through Wednesday with highs back near 40°. However, a couple clipper systems will come through to end the week and will bring us some weak snow chances and fluctuating temperatures. By next weekend, we are colder again with highs only in the 20s and 30s.