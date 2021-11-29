A cold start to the week; a big warmup ahead

While it’s a cool start to the week, big changes are ahead. As you’re headed out Monday morning, you’ll need the winter gear. We’re off to a frosty start as temperatures have fallen to the low and mid 20s. A disturbance passing to our north will bring snow showers to portions of Wisconsin and Michigan. We aren’t likely to see any rainfall across central Indiana, however, a few isolated sprinkles or light showers can’t be completely ruled out.

As that system pulls off to the northeast, winds will pick up out of the southwest tonight. That will help keep temperatures from falling as far through the overnight hours. By early Tuesday morning, temperatures will be in the low 30s.

Tuesday is looking to be a great day! We’ll see plenty of sunshine return with temperatures rising into the upper 40s. Widely scattered showers will be possible Wednesday afternoon and then we are setup for a great day on Thursday. Temperatures on Thursday afternoon could hit 60°. While it will be breezy, that’s looking like a great day to be outside.