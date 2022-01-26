A cold night ahead for central Indiana with snow showers for Thursday

The low temperature in Indianapolis dropped to zero Wednesday morning. That was the coldest since last February. Expect another bitter cold night with single-digit lows for Thursday morning. Wind chill will be near zero. These are dangerously cold temperatures and in these conditions, frost bite can occur in as little as 20 minutes.

Another cold front will move across the state Thursday and bring clouds and a few snow showers. Ahead of the front temperatures will rise slightly above freezing before more cold air moves in and cools us back in the 20s for Friday and Saturday.

As of now, this is shaping up to be the first dry weekend since last November. A warming trend begins Sunday with highs in the 30s. We’ll warm into the 40s Monday and into the 50s by Tuesday.

