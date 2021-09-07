A cold front will bring strong storms to central Indiana this evening

The 30-day outlook for September is calling for near average temperatures. This has been a mild month far with temperatures 2.2 degrees below average. We have already had almost an inch of rain, so the month is off to a wet start as well.

Tuesday was the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid-80s. As a cold front approaches this evening scattered showers and t-storms will develop. These will most likely arrive around 9 p.m. and slide southeast into early Wednesday. A couple stronger, gusty storms can’t be ruled out. Up to a quarter inch of rain is likely with the heaviest rain falling north of I-70.

After a warm Tuesday we’ll have milder, less humid weather behind the cold front. Expect lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s for the rest of the week. Temperatures will be slightly warmer for the weekend with highs back in the 80s, The weekend is looks dry with our next chance for rain not coming until early next week.

Storms will develop by 9pm.

Storms will move into Indianapolis by 10pm.

Heavy rain will soak the northern half of the state by 11pm.

Storms will move south of I-70 after Midnight.

Rain will taper off after 1am.

The heaviest rain will fall north of I-70.

The September is calling for near normal temperatures.

So far this has been a mild month.

Temperatures will stay in the 70s until the weekend.