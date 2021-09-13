A cold front will bring strong storms late Tuesday; Tropical Storm Nicholas makes landfall in Texas

Indianapolis averages 3.14″ of rain in September. After a wet day on September 4th when we received almost an inch of rain, the month has been mainly dry. Most of central Indiana’s soil is in the abnormally dry category and monthly rainfall deficits are less than one inch.

An approaching cold front will cause a scattered thunderstorms Tuesday evening. We’ll have a risk for strong to severe storms, mainly north of I-70. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning and up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

So far month Indianapolis has avoided 90-degree heat. After a warm start to the week with highs in the upper 80s, cooler air will move in behind the cold front for Wednesday and Thursday. Another warm up will begin Friday and highs will be back in the upper 80s for the final weekend of Summer. Fall begins a week from Wednesday.

Topical Storm Nicholas, the 14 named storm of hurricane season, made landfall late Monday in southeast Texas. The storm will bring 10-15″ of rain to Texas and Louisiana, with higher amounts in isolated areas.

