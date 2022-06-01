A cold front is moving across the state and rain and thunderstorms will be likely overnight through Thursday morning. Severe storms are not expected and up to a half-inch of rain is likely, with isolated higher amounts well south of I-70. Behind the front we’ll have cooler temperatures and the relative humidity levels will more more comfortable.

Skies will clear Thursday afternoon and we’ll have sunny skies for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 70s. It will be warmer for the second half of the weekend with highs in the 80s Sunday afternoon. After a dry weekend we’ll start the first full week of June with rain Monday through Wednesday.

June Climatology

We gain eight minutes of daylight during June and the average high rises from 78° to 85°. In addition to being one of our warmest months of the year, June is also one of our wettest. We average 4.95″ of rain and four tornadoes during the month. While central Indiana’s strongest tornadoes touchdown in March and April, historically our greatest tornado outbreaks have occurred in June.

Rain is likely Thursday morning.

The heaviest rain will fall south of I-70.

June is one of our warmest and wettest months of the year.

Temperatures and humidity will fall over the next four days.