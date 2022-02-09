After a mild Wednesday with highs in the mid-40s a cold front passing through this evening will squeeze out some moisture in the form of rain and snow showers. These will be isolated in nature, so not everyone will see precipitation. A few areas north of I-70 will get enough moisture to freeze overnight and cause slick spots on roads. Temperatures will be colder Thursday with highs only in the 30s, but they will rebound into the 40s by Friday.

We’ll have a better chance for rain and snow with another passing clipper system on Friday. Rain will develop Friday morning and continue through most of the day. Up to a quarter inch of precipitation is likely. Behind that system, much colder air filters in. Expect highs in the mid 20s this weekend.

So far February has been a wet month.

So far February has been a snowy month.

Rain will develop Friday morning.

Rain will continue through lunchtime.

Rain will begin to taper off after the afternoon rush hour.

Up to a quarter inch of rain is likely Friday.

Temperatures will be much colder this weekend.