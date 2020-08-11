Cold front brought severe storms, damaging winds to central Indiana Monday evening

A strong cold front is moving across the state overnight. Ahead of the front, central Indiana saw three reports of 70-mph wind gusts and more than 50 severe storm reports. Thirty-three counties were under severe t-storm warnings at times during the evening as a line of storms raced across the state.

Over a half-inch of rain fell in Indianapolis, an inch in Muncie and almost two inches in Bloomington.

The cold front will move south of Indiana tonight and stall out just south of the state. The frontal boundary will eventually move back north as a warm front and keep our weather unsettled for the rest of the week. Expect a daily chance for thunderstorms statewide through the weekend.

Severe weather was widespread Monday evening.

Near hurricane-force winds caused damage in many areas.

The heaviest rain fell across southern and eastern Indiana.

Areas of dense fog will be likely Tuesday morning.

Highs will be in the 80s on Tuesday.

We’ll have a daily chance for rain this week.

Another inch of rain is likely this week.