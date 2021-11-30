A cloudy, mild start to December for central Indiana

November has been a cool month with temperatures averaging three degrees below the norm This has also been a dry month with just over an inch of rain. After a chilly start to the week, a warming trend has begun and high temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s Wednesday. The warm up will continue through Thursday with highs near 60 degrees.

A cold front will move across the state Friday. Ahead of the front highs rise in the 50s As colder air moves in behind the front temperatures will fall late in the day. Expect cooler weather with highs in the 40s for the Big Ten Championship Weekend with dry weather on Saturday and a chance for rain on Sunday.

