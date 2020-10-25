A cloudy, cool Sunday; More rain is likely next week

So far this year we’ve had 24 weekends with either rain or snow and 17 completely dry weekends. active weather pattern has developed across the Ohio Valley and is showing no signs of leaving soon. A strong cold front moved across the state Friday causing severe storms and flooding. Behind the front we’ll have gusty winds and temperatures will be cooler Sunday with highs in the 50s.

A few sprinkles are possible late Sunday afternoon and more showers are in the forecast for most of next week. We’ll see rain Monday through Tuesday morning. Up to a half-inch of rain is likely. We’ll have a dry cool Wednesday with morning lows in the 30s causing scattered light frost.

After a dry Wednesday another storm system will move into the state Thursday and gives us another half-inch of rain through Friday morning.

