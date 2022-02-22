Hoosiers were awakened by thunder early Tuesday as a storm system approached. Heavy rain fell through the morning and up to an inch of rain soaked the state. The rain was caused by one of the two weather makers we’ll deal with this week. The a second storm system will impact central Indiana Wednesday night through Thursday and into early Friday.

Expect a cloudy, colder Wednesday with highs in the mid-30s. Light snow will develop Wednesday night and a fresh coating of snow is likely by Thursday morning. Plan for a few slick spots on roads for the morning rush hour. During the day Thursday temperatures will warm just above freezing, setting the stage for a mix of rain and snow snow showers that will last through the afternoon.

Colder air will move in Thursday night and the rain/snow mix will change to snow. Light snow will continue through Friday morning and some accumulation is likely. Light snow will end early Friday and it will be a colder day with highs in the 20s.

Sunshine will return for the weekend but the chill will stay with us. Expect highs in the mid-30s Saturday and Sunday.

