Skies are mainly cloudy this morning and light, patchy drizzle has developed in spots. It will be a cloudy and cooler day ahead now that a cold front has pushed over the state. Central Indiana will have a break from the steady rainfall today and tonight, but scattered storm chances loom in the forecast approaching the weekend.

A storm system is going to pass over the Ohio Valley the next couple days. It will bring another soaking rain Thursday afternoon and additional waves heading into Friday. Embedded thunderstorms are going to be possible at times, especially Friday when the core of the low-pressure system slides over central Indiana.

The heaviest rain is expected to move out by the pre-dawn hours on Saturday. However, there is still going to be a chance for light rain for the Indy Mini Marathon as lows in the mid-50s at the start of the race.

The lingering showers should exit the area out by Saturday afternoon as the system tracks east away from the state. Some locations may even see an additional 1.50” by the start of the weekend.

The mild pattern will hold for the next five days, but we are tracking a much warmer shift early next week! We even have a chance to see the warmest air of the year with forecast highs in the mid-80s!