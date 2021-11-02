A chilly, dry stretch underway in Indiana

We’re off to a very chilly start again this morning. Wind chill temperatures had dropped below freezing in many locations. We’re going to keep the unusually cool temperatures around for the rest of the work week. The average high temperature for November 2nd is 58°. We’ll only see highs in the upper 40s Tuesday afternoon.

Clouds are moving back out and we’ll get back into some sunshine for the afternoon. High pressure to our east will drift through the region this week and keep us rain-free but also in a cooler airmass. Temperatures by tomorrow morning will likely be near and below freezing across the area. With that, plan on wind chill temperatures falling to the mid and upper 20s. Kids at the bus stop Wednesday morning will need the winter coat, a hat and gloves.

Temperatures stay at more late November/early December levels for the rest of the week. By the weekend, we start to warm up to more seasonal levels and will even pull off some 60° days early next week.