Saturday will get off to a wet start and we’ll have several dry hours before an approaching cold front sparks another round of storms in the afternoon. We have a high in the mid 80s and it will be warm and humid enough for strong to severe storms through the evening. Up to an inch of rain is likely through Sunday morning. The rain will end as the cold front passes Sunday morning and the second half of the weekend will be dry and cooler. Highs will only reach into the 60s Sunday afternoon.

Next week will start sunny with highs in the 70s Monday and Tuesday. Enjoy the dry start to the work week. We’ll have a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms Wednesday through Friday.

