A chance for rain tonight before mild, dry weather settles in for the weekend

A cold front is approaching central Indiana and may spark a few showers or storms Friday night. The front will move across central Indiana early Saturday morning, the rain will end and winds will shift to the northwest. Behind the front expect dry, less humid weather for the weekend with highs near 80 degrees. Dry weekends have been rare so far this year and this looks to be a dry one.

Temperatures will warm quickly next week. Expect highs in the 80s Monday and in the 90s Tuesday. Tropical Storm Cristobal , now in the Gulf of Mexico, will make land fall along the Gulf Coast Sunday night. After three dry days, moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal will move into the Ohio Valley by midweek and give us a chance for rain Tuesday night and Wednesday.

This has been a warm month so far.

Wet weekends have been common this year.

Expect a dry Saturday.

Expect a dry Sunday.

Our third tropical system of the season has formed.

Heavy rain will soak the Gulf Coast this weekend.

Remnants from Tropical Storm Cristobal will move into the Ohio Valley next week.