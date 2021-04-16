A chance for rain this weekend; a chance for a rain/snow mix next week

So far this year we’ve had eight weekends with rain or snow and seven dry weekends. A trough of low pressure will move across the state and bring clouds and a chance for more rain. This will not be as wet as last weekend when almost two inches of rain fell. Expect cooler weather Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 50s.

Expect a sunny,, warmer Monday with highs in the 60s. An approaching cold front will bring rain Tuesday. As cooler air associated with our next weather system moves in temperatures will fall and a rain/snow mix will be likely Tuesday night through Wednesday morning.

Behind the front we’ll have low temperatures below freezing Thursday morning.

Spring has arrived, but we are still in the time of year when frost and freeze are possible. The average date of the last frost is April 28, and the average date of the last freeze is a few days earlier on April 17. The latest last freeze on record came on May 27, 1961. Even snow is not out of the question for this time of year. Our last measurable snow on record was .9″, and it accumulated on May 9, 1923.

