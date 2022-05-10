A warm front moved north of Indiana Tuesday and temperatures warmed into the 80s. Along a stationary front over the Great Lakes a line of showers and storms will develop after Midnight and move south. This will give central Indiana a chance for widely scattered areas of rain overnight through early Wednesday morning. No severe weather is expected with this line.

South of the warm front our summer-like weather will continue. We’ll have sunny skies with near record highs in the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the work week.

Our next, best chance for rain will come this weekend. As a cold front approaches the state, strong storms will develop Saturday afternoon. Highs will warm into the 80s ahead of the front Saturday. Rain will continue through early Sunday and up to an inch of rain is likely. Cooler air will move in behind the front Sunday and highs will be close to where they should be for this time of year.

This has been a wet Spring so far.

The constant precipitation has caused planting to lag behind last year’s pace.

Scattered showers and storms are likely overnight.

Rainfall amounts will be light through Wednesday morning.

May has been a cool month so far.

Expect highs in the 80s through Friday.