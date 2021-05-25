A chance for rain and thunderstorms for central Indiana for the next three days

The streak of 80-degree days continues for Indianapolis, which is now sitting at six days in a row. The warm weather continue for a two more days before scattered showers and thunderstorms move in and cool us down.

Rain will be in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday and scattered strong to severe storms are likely. Rainfall will be more widespread on Friday, and temperatures will be much cooler. Highs will be near 70 degrees Friday. Over those three wet days, up to an inch of rain will be likely.

Cooler air will move in behind the cold front, and we’ll have sunny skies and temperatures in the 60s for Saturday. Sunshine will prevail through the weekend with highs in the mid 70s for the Indy 500 on Sunday and for Memorial Day.

