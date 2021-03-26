A chance for more rain this weekend

A powerful storm system brought 16 tornadoes to the sate of Alabama 50 mph with gusts to Indiana Thursday. Behind the front central Indiana had a cloudy, breezy cool Friday with highs in the 50s. The rain we received from that storm system pushed our monthly total above three inches. The heavy rain from the past week and kept water levels high on area rivers and streams.

So fat this year we’ve had 6 dry weekends and 6 wet weekends. Saturday will be a mild dry day with rain and t-storms moving across the state Saturday night through Sunday morning as a cold front moves across the state. Behind the front temperatures will be cooler on Sunday. We’ll have northwest winds gusting 25 to 30 miles per hour with high temperatures in the 50s.

