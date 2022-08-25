The high pressure system that has given us mild weather this week has moved east. Our winds have shifted to the south and warmer, more humid air is moving in. A cold front dropping south from the Great Lakes brought clouds this afternoon and we’ll have thunderstorms developing this evening. The storms will be widely scattered so some areas will get rain and some will not. No severe storms are expected and less than a quarter inch of rain is likely. Expect a few showers Friday, especially early, so the weather looks dry for Football Friday Night.

For the weekend we’ll have sunny skies. We crank up the heat and humidity with highs near 90° and the heat index above 95°. Scattered showers and storms will return Sunday evening and we keep unsettled weather around for Monday and Tuesday. Up to an inch rain is likely early next week.

Scattered thunderstorms are likely this evening.

A few spotty showers are likely Friday.

This has been a warm summer and we will heat up this weekend.

This has been a dry summer and more rain is likely early next week.