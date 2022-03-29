The average high temperature this time of year is 57 degrees. So far this month temperatures been running three degree above average, but this week has been a different story with highs only in the 40s. Finally a warm up is coming. Expect highs in the mid-70s Wednesday as a warm front lifts north of the state. Winds will be gusty as the front passes. A Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10am until 10pm for winds from the south at 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

A few showers will be possible in the morning with rain becoming more widespread after 3pm. The primary concern for heavy rain and thunderstorms will come after 6pm. There is a slight risk for severe storms from Bloomington to Columbus and areas south in the evening. Damaging winds and flooding will be the primary threats for anything that does develop; although large hail and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. The heaviest rain will fall before Midnight and scattered showers will continue through Thursday morning.

During the day Thursday temperatures will fall from the 50s to the 30s and rain will change to a rain/snow mix before ending. Expect up to an inch of precipitation by Thursday evening. Sunshine will return Friday with highs in the 40s.

