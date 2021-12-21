A bright day to start the winter season

It’s another bright and beautiful day for central Indiana. Temperatures were off to a chilly start Tuesday morning, however, by the afternoon we will be back above average with highs peaking in the mid 40s. Our average high for this time of year is 39°.

We kickoff winter at 10:59 AM. That’s when the sun’s most direct rays will be over the Tropic of Capricorn. This is the shortest day of the year with only 9 hours and 21 minutes of daylight.

It’s certainly going to have wintry feel to the air Wednesday morning for the first full day of the season. A cold front coming tonight will shift our winds out of the northwest. As the cold front passes, there really isn’t any moisture to work with, so we can only plan on a few passing clouds tonight but we stay dry. You won’t need the rain gear out the door in the morning but you’ll definitely need all the winter layers. Wind chills early Wednesday will be down in the teens and single digits on breezy northwest winds.

After a colder afternoon tomorrow, a new warming trend gets underway. We’ll be in the mid and upper 50s by Christmas eve, however, rain will be in the area too. The rain will move out early Christmas Day!