We’re looking at a fantastic start to the work week. While temperatures out the door are cool, they’re actually above average for this time of year. We’re starting off in the upper 30s and low 40s. That’s certainly still cool enough that a jacket is recommended as you’re heading out. However, with a bright day ahead, you can leave all the rain gear at home.

Winds picking up out of the southwest this afternoon will be turning gusty, near 25 mph to 30 mph. That’s really the only “issue” for the day. If this is garbage day for you, you may be looking for the lid to your trashcan in your neighbor’s yard.

These gusty southwest winds will drive temperatures to very mild levels as they rise nearly 10° above the average for this time of year. Highs this afternoon will be in the low 60s.

We’re expecting quite a bit of sunshine this week. While today will be the brightest, most the rest of the week will still have sunshine although it will be mixed in with clouds. Cloudier conditions Tuesday come with isolated to widely scattered showers that arrive overnight tonight. By daybreak, isolated to widely scattered light showers could impact the morning commute for some. Not everyone gets wet. Our most favorable location for wet weather to develop will be areas north of I-70.

We turn even warmer these next few days as temperatures will be near 70° by Wednesday and we’re looking to hit that mark for St. Patrick’s Day on Thursday. Our next best chance for rain arrives for Friday. However, it moves out in time to give way to a dry weekend.