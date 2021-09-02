A bright and beautiful day shaping up in central Indiana

It’s another gorgeous start to our day with plenty of sunshine! However, it’s a good bit cooler out the door this Thursday morning. Temperatures have been running ~10° cooler than they were Wednesday morning. Many locations even dropped down to the lower 50s. Long sleeves or a light jacket are recommended for the early morning hours if you’ll be spending extended time outdoors.

The sunshine sticks around all day but a cool northeast wind will keep temperatures below average. Highs today will only peak in the upper 70s.

Add some burgers and hot dogs (or whatever you like) to the grocery list today. It’s going to be a great evening to break out the grill and have dinner outdoors. Clouds will start increasing this evening but we continue to stay dry.

The skies won’t be as bright for your Friday, however, it’s still going to be another great day. Humidity remains low, temperatures peak in the low 80s and rain holds off until late Friday night/early Saturday morning.

Scattered showers will be in area to open the holiday weekend. The showers will be scattered in nature and Saturday isn’t looking to be a complete washout. However, if you have outdoor plans be sure to have a temporary backup to take those plans indoors while showers pass through. Rain completely exits by early Sunday morning and the rest of your holiday weekend is looking comfortable and dry.