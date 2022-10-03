October is here and the month is known to bring big swings in our weather conditions. Just a few years ago, in 2019, we opened the month with record-smashing temperatures in the 90s. We hit 92° both the 1st and 2nd that year. We’ve been as cold as 20° which we hit in October 1981. Plus, we’ve even seen snow in October. Indy’s earliest date for the first measurable snowfall was on October 18, 1989. On top of the big swings we can see, this is a transitional month. We lose 13° off our average high temperature and we lose another hour and 13 minutes of daylight over the course of the month.

We’re going to feel some of the swings that can come with the season this week. By Tuesday morning, some light, patchy frost is possible in our far northern counties. Most will stay just above the frost threshold with temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s Tuesday morning. Sunny skies will warm temperatures into the 70s by Tuesday afternoon and highs will be in the mid-70s Wednesday and Thursday.

We’ve now gone eight days without any rainfall in Indianapolis. We had a 12-day dry spell in June, and this is our second longest dry spell of the year so far. The all-time record is 39 rain-free days from August 14th to September 22nd in 1908. We’ll keep the dry stretch rolling here for a few more days before any chance of rain returns. A cold front will move across the state Thursday. Ahead of it, we may see some spotty to very widely scattered showers develop. After the front passes, temperatures will plunge. Highs on Friday afternoon will be 20° cooler than Thursday.

The average date of first frost in October 17th and with low temperatures forecast to be in the 30s Saturday and Sunday, we could see frost this weekend.

