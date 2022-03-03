A cold front passed late Wednesday night and put an end to the streak of very mild weather we’ve been having for the past few days. The good news? This cooldown is only brief. Today will be cloudier and cooler with temperatures only rising to the mid 40s this afternoon.

A few areas of patchy drizzle can’t be completely ruled out as an upper wave streamlines some moisture into the state this morning. Most of what’s coming our way will evaporate as it falls to the surface, however, a few drops may hit your windshield as you’re out and about this morning.

If you’ll be out at Lucas Oil Stadium for the NFL Combine, this evening will be chilly and dry. Temperatures by early Friday will have dropped to the mid and upper 20s. The new warmup gets underway tomorrow. By the afternoon, temperatures will be back above average, in the mid 50s.

Saturday is the day we’re all looking forward to. A wind shift out of the south will send temperatures surging to near record highs. The record is 75° for the date, which was set back in both 1983 and 1956. We’ll be very close to that come this weekend.

Enjoy the first half of the weekend because rain and thunderstorms move in Sunday. Temperatures will fall as we return to a more seasonal feel next week.