BRIEF RELIEF

We’re getting some relief from the high heat and humidity that flooded the state Wednesday. A northwest wind flow is streaming drier and less hot air into the region. However, we get right back into the thick, hot air over the next few days. Thursday will be the most ‘comfortable’ day from now through the weekend. It will still be hot though. Temperatures Thursday afternoon will rise to the low 90s. This will likely be the 15th, 90° for Indianapolis this year. We have plenty more of these hot days to still tally on as our heat wave continues. On average, the city sees 19 days in the 90s each year.

WAITING FOR RAIN

Our drought conditions are improving in the state but a large portion of central Indiana is still considered to be under a moderate drought. Indianapolis is short ~1″ of the rainfall we typically see by this time in July. However, rainfall has been very minimal again for the last several days and it will stay that way until late in the weekend.

We have the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms late Thursday evening, but most stay dry. Our next chance of rain comes early Saturday morning with a few widely scattered showers possible. These will be very hit and miss though. A cold front Sunday evening will trigger showers and thunderstorms ahead of it. With ample moisture available in the atmosphere, these storms will be capable of putting down a lot of rain very quickly. Some localized locations could see more than 1″ by Monday morning.

BREAKING THE HEAT

Temperatures will surge into the mid and upper 90s this weekend. With humidity ramping up, it’s going to be another sweltering couple of days. Heat indices will climb into the triple digits. Relief comes with the front that will bring us rain Sunday evening. Temperatures will fall back closer to more seasonal levels by early next week.