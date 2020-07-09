Brief break from the 90-degree heat and rain are on the way

July is off to a hot start. For the first nine days of the month, temperatures have been six degrees above average. Our streak of 90-degree days has now reached seven consecutive days. We could use a break from the heat and one is on the way.

A weak cold front will move this way and bring a brief break from the intense heat. Ahead of the cold front we’ll see widespread scattered thunderstorms through the day on Friday. Rainfall amounts will vary and up to a half-inch of rain is likely.

Behind the front we’ll see less humid conditions and slight cooler temperatures. We’ll have highs in the mid-80s this weekend with dry weather on Saturday and a chance for isolated thunderstorms Sunday afternoon.

This has been a warm month so far.

We have been in the 90s for the past week.

We have had 11, 90-degree days so far this year.

Scattered thunderstorms will develop Friday morning.

The heaviest rain will fall over east central Indiana.

Scattered storms will end Friday afternoon.

Rainfall amounts will vary.