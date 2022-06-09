A Break from Rain

Good morning! Skies are mostly cloudy for much of central Indiana. However, west-central Indiana is already seeing broken cloud cover at the 7 o’clock hour. As the day progresses, skies will brighten, and temperatures will be comfortable. Highs will reach into the mid-70s, which is nearly five degrees below average for early June.

The Indianapolis Indians have a game against the Columbus Clippers tonight! First pitch is set for 7:05 PM and the weather looks great! It will be partly cloudy throughout the game with a light northerly breeze and temperatures dropping back into the upper 60s.

Showers Return Friday

The break from showers will not last too long because another wave of rain arrives on Friday. Most of the shower activity is going to occur by Friday afternoon and evening, which means rain is expected for Zoobilation at the Indianapolis Zoo. The additional clouds and showers will keep temperatures in the lower 70s throughout the day.

Cooler Than Average for Now

Temperatures the next couple days will be unseasonably cool with highs in the lower to mid-70s through Saturday. Near-average highs return by the end of the weekend!

Heating up Next Week!

Highs are going to quickly heat up next week! Indianapolis could see its first 90-degree day of the year next Tuesday. Stay tuned for updates!