A break from rain with sunny skies for central Indiana

Our work week got off to a wet start continuing to follow the trend we’ve had this fall. Two to five inches of rain has fallen since Sunday across central Indiana with one to three inches falling in Indianapolis. The heavy rain over the past two days has pushed our monthly rainfall total to almost seven inches. If that sounds like a lot of rain, that’s because it is. Indianapolis averages 3.22″ of rain for the month. So far this October Indianapolis has received 6.92″ of rain, making this month the sixth wettest October on record.

We’ll get a break from rain for the next 48 hours and highs will be near 60 degrees.

Another strong storm system will affect our weather later this week and bring 30 to 40 mph wind gusts with one to two inches of rain for Thursday and Friday. The rain will keep our temperatures in the 50s. Dry weather with sunny skies will return for the weekend with highs in the 50s Saturday and in the 60s for Halloween on Sunday.

A cold front moved across the state Monday.

Temperatures cooled down the day.

Temperatures will be below average this week.