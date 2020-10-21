A break from rain on Thursday; A long streak of soggy days is coming soon

After ten weeks of agonizingly dry weather, a wet weather pattern has developed across the Ohio Valley and is showing no signs of leaving soon. On Wednesday, Indianapolis had measurable rainfall for the fourth consecutive day. This is the first time that has happened since the late July into early August. In fact, we’ve had more rain in the last 4 days than we saw for the combined months of August and September.

We’ll see a few more widely scattered showers this evening, but we’ll eventually get a break from rain as skies will clear overnight and we’ll have a sunny, breezy day with highs near 80 degrees Thursday.

Enjoy the short respite from rain as our weather pattern will continue to be very active this week as a series of weather systems move across the state. Showers are in the forecast through the weekend into most of early next week. It won’t rain all day, each day, but we’ll have a chance for rain each day. The rain we’ve received this week is rapidly cutting in to our rainfall deficit and moderate drought areas are shrinking as a result.

We’ve had almost three inches of rain so far this week.

We have almost reached our average October monthly rainfall.

Burn Bans continue for nine counties in western Indiana.

So far this has been a mild Fall season.

Daylight hours are shrinking.

Sunset will occur before 7pm through next March.