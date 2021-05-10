A break from rain but we’ll stay cool this week

May is off to wet start with measurable rain falling on seven of the first nine days of the month. On the average May of our wettest month of the year and we’ve already had almost two of the five inches of rain we normally see during the month. The extra precipitation this month has kept us cool with temperatures running six degrees below average.

After a few scattered sprinkles overnight, this will be a dry week with sunny skies each day through Friday. In spite of the clear skies, temperatures will stay cool. Highs will be below average all week and widespread frost is likely Wednesday and Thursday mornings.

Our next chance for rain will come this weekend.

Lows will be near 40 degrees overnight.

We are past the average dates for last freeze and last frost.

