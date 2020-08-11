A break from heat, humidity and storms for central Indiana

A strong cold front brought severe storms to central Indiana on Monday and left behind drier air for Tuesday. We’ll stay dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

The frontal boundary will eventually move back north as a warm front and bring more unsettled weather this week, Expect a daily chance for thunderstorms statewide, Friday through the weekend.

So far this month has been cooler than average.

Daylight hours are shrinking.

Expect a few cloud on Wednesday.

Highs will be in the 80s Wednesday.

Rain chances will increase later this week.