A break from the heat and humidity for central Indiana this week

Indianapolis reached a high temperature of 91 degrees on Monday. It was the 11th, 90-degree day of the month and the 14th, 90-degree day of the ear so far. A cold front brought gusty winds and heavy rain in the afternoon. Scattered showers will continue into the evening before ending. Cooler, drier air behind the front will move in and bring a break from the intense heat and humidity.

Expect sunny, dry, less humid weather for Tuesday and Wednesday. We’ll find it warmer and more humid later this week. A stationary front will stall just south of the state and we’ll have a daily chance for thunderstorms Thursday through Sunday. 1-3″ of rain is likely through the weekend. Most of the state is reporting abnormally dry soil conditions and the rain is needed.

We have had 24, 90-degree days this year.

We have had 11 days of 90-degree heat this month.

We need more rain.

The workweek will end with a daily chance for rain.

Heavy rain is likely through the weekend.