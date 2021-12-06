Blustery start to the week; tracking snow chances

A strong cold front moved through overnight and sent temperatures tumbling. Indianapolis was at 61° at midnight. By 8 a.m., temperatures had already fallen to the 30s. The rain from last night has moved on but we’ll keep with a chilly, blustery day.

Winds will be gusting 30-40 mph at times. Air temperatures will hover in the mid 30s from the morning through the afternoon. That combined with the gusty WNW winds, the wind chill temperatures will be ~10° cooler than the actual air temperature. Bundle up if you’ll be outside!

By Tuesday morning, temperatures will drop to the coldest of the season and likely the coldest since Feb. 20. With temperatures in the teens, wind chilly temperatures will drop to the single digits for many locations. Kids at the bus stop Tuesday morning will want to be bundled up in extra layers.

Snow chances arrive Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. As of right now, totals look to be light. Most locations that see snow range in totals from a dusting to near 1″ of accumulations. That’s still enough to create some slick roads early Wednesday. Be sure to continue to check back as we get new data on the timing, track and impacts of this system.