A bitter cold start to Friday; tracking a brief weekend warmup with rain chances

It’s a bitter cold start to our Friday morning with temperatures that are at the coldest levels we’ve seen since last February. We dropped to 3° in Indianapolis which is the coldest since February 17th when we dropped to 2°. Wind chills are doing us no favor either. Subzero wind chills are being reported across central Indiana with our northern counties approaching wind chills of 20 below this morning. Be sure to bundle up as you’re heading out today!

After breezy conditions with flurries on Thursday, winds will be lighter today and we’ll see plenty of sunshine. Unfortunately, the sunshine won’t be enough to really help our temperatures out. Highs this afternoon will be struggling to get out of the teens. Wind chills this afternoon will still pack a punch, only rise to the single digits by the lunch hour before they ease into the lower teens late this afternoon and evening.

We’re tracking a brief warmup for Saturday, but to be clear, it will still be a chilly day. Temperatures will finally rise above freezing by Saturday afternoon on breezy southerly winds. Spotty showers are possible by late afternoon and early evening. A few areas could see the onset of precipitation come in the form of a wintry mix or freezing rain, particularly in our northern counties. However, as the air continues to warm into Saturday evening, we will change over to all rain. Scattered showers will continue into early Sunday morning.

Although we dry out for the second half of the day on Sunday, temperatures will be falling. It’s back to bitter cold air by early next week!