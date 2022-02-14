It’s going to be another rollercoaster ride of a week in the weather department. Temperatures are starting off cold as we kick off a new week but we are looking forward to a lot more sunshine today. Highs this afternoon will reach the low 30s. That’s still below average but an improvement from highs in the 20s we had this weekend.

However, it could be a lot worse. Temperatures on Valentine’s Day have dipped as low as -14° in Indianapolis. That record is held by Valentine’s Day in 1905.

It will still be quite chilly this evening but temperatures don’t fall as far tonight. We will only be down in the upper teens by early Tuesday morning. However, we will be feeling much warmer by tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will quickly jump to the low and mid 40s on breezy southeast winds.

The warmup doesn’t stop there. Wednesday will be the warmest of the week with more of a spring-like feel in the air and highs in the mid 50s. Unfortunately, the warmup doesn’t last long. A messy storm system comes in late Wednesday. Primary impacts of this system will be felt on Thursday as it has the potential to bring heavy rainfall, windy conditions, and snow showers.

With temperatures in the mid 50s to start the morning Thursday, it will be a soggy start to the day. However, temperatures will fall throughout the day and the colder air by evening has the potential to transition this moisture of to a wintry mix and snow showers. There are still a lot of questions about how this system will play out. Stay tuned!