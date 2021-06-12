A big drop in humidity coming soon

The burners were on high as we started this weekend and Saturday brought in the second 90° day of the year. Indianapolis hit 93° Saturday afternoon. The last time we were this warm was back on July 8th of last year when the temperature reached 94°. Almost a year ago!

Most of the day was dry but showers and thunderstorms developed late in the afternoon. A severe thunderstorm warning was even issued for Fayette county due to the potential for damaging winds and hail. Most stayed dry though and the storm threat will mostly fade away again as the sun goes down.

It will remain very warm and humid through the rest of the evening. However, by Sunday afternoon, there will be a significant change in the humidity across central Indiana. Even as of Saturday evening, we’re seeing a major drop in dew point temperatures out to our west. More than a 20° drop in some locations. That drier air mass is headed our way. Dew point temperatures will be dropping throughout the day Sunday, transitioning us to much more comfortable conditions.

Skies will turn partly cloudy and a few isolated showers will be possible pre-dawn Sunday morning. Otherwise, we are turning to a much drier weather pattern as we close out this week and start a new one. Although humidity will be lower Sunday, temperatures will still be quite warm. The air just won’t feel as heavy. Temperatures tomorrow afternoon will rise into the upper 80s.

If you don’t like the heat, just wait a few days. Highs will fall to the upper 70s by Tuesday and Wednesday. Enjoy it while you can, a new warmup back to the mid 80s with more humidity returns as we close the week out on Friday.