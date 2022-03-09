It’s another cloudy start to the day but we turn better and brighter this afternoon. Temperatures will be more seasonal with highs near 50°.

Enjoy the dry time today and tomorrow. We’re tracking a messy system to close the week. Thursday will be almost a repeat of what we see today, with the primary difference being less sunshine. Highs on Thursday will make a run at 50° again in the afternoon.

Things change in a big way come Friday. We’ll be tracking a wintry mix and snow showers developing by mid to late morning. As temperatures rise to near 40°, we’ll see our precipitation changing from snow to a wintry mix and even a cold rain at times. This system will end as all snow Friday night/Saturday morning. A few inches of snowfall are looking favorable at this time. While that’s not a lot and the changing precipitation will cause things to be slushy, that’s still going to create some hazardous travel conditions.

In the wake of the snow, sharply colder temperatures follow. Temperatures will be down in the mid teens by early Saturday morning. However, if that wasn’t cold enough, gusty northwest winds will drive wind chills down to near 0°. It will be a cold afternoon, too. With highs only in the mid 20s, we will be rivaling a record cold maximum temperature for the date. Currently, the record stands at 24°, set in 1932. Fortunately, the cold on doesn’t last long. By Sunday, we’re right back to seasonal temperatures and sunshine.