90s stick around for the weekend, tracking Hurricane Ida

It was another hot and humid day here in Central Indiana with temperatures in the 90s and a few showers and storms around. Saturday will be hot and humid again with a mix of sun and clouds. Rain chances return on Sunday and continue into next week.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the lower 70s with a few clouds but staying warm and muggy.

This weekend looks hot and humid. Saturday temperatures will be in the lower 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday temperatures will also be in the lower 90s with scattered showers and storms chances. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 70s.

Starting off next week, temperatures will be in the middle and upper 80s for Monday, lower and middle 80s for Tuesday. Both days feature scattered showers and storms. After that, temperatures look to remain in the 80s but our forecast gets tricky because of Hurricane Ida.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast sometime Sunday night. Once it makes landfall, its path can vary. Depending on where the remnants go will depend on if we see rain Wednesday and Thursday or not. Right now, southern Indiana is in the cone of uncertainty for Wednesday night. This will likely change by next week but to what extent remains uncertain, hence the cone of uncertainty. Stay up to date on the forecast for the latest information into next week.