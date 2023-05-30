INDIANAPOLIS – It was a hot day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s this afternoon! We keep the hot pattern with sunshine into the weekend, good news for any outdoor plans, and bad news for your lawn and plants.

Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the middle 60s under mostly starry skies. It will be another warm night and a warm start to the day on Wednesday.

Hot, more humid Wednesday

Temperatures on Wednesday will climb into the middle and upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. UV Index will be high once again so wear sunscreen if you plan on being outdoors! There is a chance for an isolated pop-up shower but for the most part, we will remain dry. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Hot, dry stretch continues

Temperatures will continue to stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s into the weekend. We are early for our first 90° day, which typically happens around June 19. Little to no rain chances are expected into the weekend either.

Drought conditions will worsen

Meteorological Spring begins on March 1. After a wet March, April and May have been drier than average. We will likely wrap up the month of May dry as well. This means overall we are 1.67″ BELOW where we should be for Meteorological Spring. You’re likely seeing your grass turn brown in spots. If we don’t get some rain soon, our drought conditions could get worse sooner rather than later.

Indianapolis 7-day