INDIANAPOLIS – Both temperatures and humidity will be higher today after a warm and comfortable Wednesday. This weekend features rain chances and 90s returning as well.

Increasing temperatures and humidity

For the rest of your Thursday, temperatures will climb into the upper 80s under a mix of sun and clouds. Dewpoints will also be slightly higher this afternoon, but still in the comfortable range. Overnight lows will drop into the middle 60s.

Friday will be warm and sticky with temperatures in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s. Friday night football should be a go!

As we head into the weekend temperatures and humidity will continue to increase.

Holiday weekend forecast

Rain chances remain uncertain into the weekend. Saturday looks mostly dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s with high humidity. There is a chance for a pop-up storm or two, especially south of I-70. Sunday looks hot and humid with temperatures again in the 90s. There is a chance for scattered showers and storms. Timing and totals are still uncertain, more details to come.

Labor Day Forecast

Monday looks warm with temperatures in the middle 80s and a chance for scattered showers and storms. The timing is still uncertain, more details to come.

Looking ahead to September

As we head into September, our average high temperatures drop 10° from the first through the 30th. We will also lose 1 hour and 14 minutes of daylight over the month. The first day of fall is September 22!