Ahead of a warm front a round of strong to severe storms tore cross Indiana Monday morning. There were several reports of tree and powerlines blown down and widespread power outages continued for most of the day. The cold front associated with this system will move across the state overnight, so an isolated shower or storm cannot be ruled out.

Behind the front Tuesday sunny skies will return and the humidity will be lower but highs will range near 90°. Get used to the heat as Wednesday will be warmer and more humid with highs in the 90s and the heat index near 100°. Once again we will all need to be careful in the heat this week.

After a dry Tuesday and Wednesday, our weather will turn more active later this week. More storms are in the forecast for Thursday and Friday and up to an inch of rain is likely. Expect a dry Saturday with highs in the 80s, before more storms arrive for Sunday and Monday.

Scattered storms moved across the state Monday but we still have a rainfall deficit.

90° temperatures have been common this summer and more heat is on the way.

August is forecast to be a hot, dry month.