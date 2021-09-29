80s continue into Friday, rain chances return this weekend

Good morning and Happy Wednesday! We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 60s with clear skies. We will be warm again today with temperatures in the 80s and plenty of sunshine. We will keep the 80s as we head into Friday. Rain chances return this weekend.

Temperatures today will top off in the lower to middle 80s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly starry skies.

With little to no rain chances until the weekend, we will wrap up the month of September with over 5″ of rainfall, over 2″ above where we should be for the month of September. We are currently running over 1° above-average for the month of September and will continue to run warm with temperatures in the 80s for today and Thursday.

Thursday and Friday look similar with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 50s.

There is a shower chance this weekend. It looks like rain chances won’t start until late Saturday into the day on Sunday. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s. Lingering showers will be possible into the day on Monday. Next week looks active with rain chances and cooler, more fall-like temperatures.