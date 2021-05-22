80-degree warmth rolls on

We’re into the warmest weekend in over 9 months! Temperature Saturday afternoon rose to 83° in Indianapolis. We’ll be rising into the mid 80s tomorrow afternoon. That will make this the warmest weekend since August 17th and 18th when temperatures hit 83° and 91°, respectively.

The rest of Saturday evening will be warm and dry. Skies will stay partly cloudy and temperatures will fall to the low and mid 70s late this evening.

Sunday will come with a few more clouds as high pressure slowly starts to slide farther away from the region. A few isolated showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon and evening. However, most will stay completely dry throughout the day. If you’re heading out to the track for Pole Day, prepare for it to be quite warm and rather humid.

Our weather pattern will begin to break down early next week as our jet stream starts to return to a more zonal flow. As it does, rain chances will be on the rise with showers and storms back in the forecast by midweek.