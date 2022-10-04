With clear skies we won’t be as cold tonight but temperatures will still be quite cool. Wednesday morning will start in the 30s and 40s. Both Wednesday and Thursday afternoon will be in the mid 70s. We could even see a few spotty showers Thursday, but most of us will stay dry. After that, things change in a big way. A cold front passing Thursday night will send temperatures tumbling. Highs Friday and Saturday afternoon will likely not make it out of the 50s!

We’re nearing the average first frost date for Indianapolis, which comes Oct. 117th. However, there’s a very good chance we will be seeing our first widespread frost a few days early. This weekend, both Saturday and Sunday will have near-record, morning low temperatures in the mid 30s. A few lower 30s approaching or below the freezing mark are also possible.

Expect a sunny, cool Wednesday.

We are close to the average date of first frost and we’ll have near record lows this weekend.

October is forecast to be a cool, dry month.

After a brief warm up, cooler temperatures will move in later this week.