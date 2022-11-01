INDIANAPOLIS – Back in 2019, there was a bitter blast of cold air, setting a new low temperature for the day! Our rainfall record was also set in recent years, just 4 years ago, with 2 inches of rain! No new records are expected today with temperatures in the 60s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Record high temperature: 81° (1950)

Record low temperature: 24° (2019)

Record rainfall: 2.00″ (2018)

Record snowfall: 0.4″ (1954)

In 1984 on this day, severe thunderstorm winds knocked down trees in Tippecanoe and Carroll counties.