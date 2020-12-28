2020 will end with clouds, rain and snow across central Indiana

December has been a mild month with temperatures running three degrees above average. We average 6.9″ of snow for December and so far this month we’ve only had 1.9″ of snow.

The last days of 2020 will be cloudy with a chance for rain and snow. We’ll have a chance for snow showers late Tuesday with high temperatures in the 30s. Associated with next storm system a warm surge of air will push temperatures in to the 50s with rain Wednesday. Behind the cold front, expect a cloudy, colder New Year’s Eve.

We’ll start 2021 with gusty winds and a half-inch of rain on New Year’s Day. For the weekend Saturday looks dry with a a chance for snow on Sunday.

So far this has been a mild month.

Temperatures tumbled Monday.

Snowfall has been scarce this month.

A storm system over the southwest will affect weather across central Indiana this week.

Rain and snow will move in later this week.

Expect a wet, windy New Year’s Day.