INDIANAPOLIS – Our record-high temperature will be challenged today with highs topping off in the middle to upper 70s!

Record high temperature: 77° (2020)

Record low temperature: 17° (1957)

Record rainfall: 1.54” (2002)

Record snowfall: Trace (1960)

Back in 1998, a line of severe thunderstorms caused tree damage across much of central Indiana, bringing winds of 50 to 70 mph.